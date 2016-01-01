Get started

Glances Auto Install script

To install the latest Glances production ready version, just enter the following command line:

$ curl -L https://bit.ly/glances | /bin/bash

or

$ wget -O- https://bit.ly/glances | /bin/bash

Note: Only supported on some GNU/Linux distributions.

PyPI: The simple way

Glances is on PyPI. By using PyPI, you are sure to have the latest stable version.

To install, simply use pip:

$ pip install glances

Others methods ? Read the official installation documentation.