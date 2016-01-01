An Eye on your system


Glances is a cross-platform system monitoring tool written in Python.



Features

  • CPU
  • Memory
  • Load
  • Process list
  • Network interface
  • Disk I/O
  • IRQ / Raid
  • Sensors
  • Filesystem
  • Docker
  • Monitor
  • Alert
  • System info
  • Uptime
  • Quicklook

  •  Cross-platform

    Written in Python, Glances will run on almost any plaftorm : GNU/Linux, FreeBSD, OS X and Windows.

  •  API

    Glances includes a XML-RPC server and a RESTful JSON API which can be used by another client software.

  •  Web UI

    No terminal at hand ? Use the built-in Web UI and monitor your system from any device.

  •  Export

    Export all system statistics to CSV, InfluxDB, Cassandra, OpenTSDB, StatsD, ElasticSearch or even RabbitMQ. Glances also provides a dedicated Grafana dashboard.

Get started

Glances Auto Install script

To install the latest Glances production ready version, just enter the following command line:

$ curl -L https://bit.ly/glances | /bin/bash

or

$ wget -O- https://bit.ly/glances | /bin/bash

Note: Only supported on some GNU/Linux distributions.

PyPI: The simple way

Glances is on PyPI. By using PyPI, you are sure to have the latest stable version.

To install, simply use pip:

$ pip install glances

Others methods ? Read the official installation documentation.

Community

Get help from others users or from the Glances developers and stay in touch with us. But never forget : always RTFM!

Documentation

You want more informations or contribute to the Glances project ? Look at our user manual and the development wiki.